A dozen and a half House Republicans have nominated President Donald Trump for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, saying in a letter that he deserves the recognition for his peace efforts on the Korean peninsula, The Independent reported.
The 18 Republicans penned the letter to Norwegian Nobel committee saying that Mr Trump should “receive the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of his work to end the Korean War, denuclearize the Korean peninsula and bring peace to the region”.
The letter, dated Wednesday, was spearheaded by Indiana Representative Luke Messer.