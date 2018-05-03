YEREVAN. – According to Hraparak (Square) newspaper’s sources, organizing snap parliamentary elections in Armenia is not that easy, in terms of time, wrote the newspaper.
“The Electoral Code is a constitutional law, and it requires the votes of three-fifths of the MPs, which is possible under the conditions of a consensus. [But] will they be able to ensure such a consensus? I believe, hardly,” said the constitution specialist interlocutor of Hraparak. “Then those amendments must pass the examination of the Venice Commission and other international organizations. That is a process that requires time; most likely, it will last from six months to one year; that is, [this] fall is the closest time for the elections. And during that time a lot will change, both in the political life and in people’s disposition. Life will show the rest.
“[Expected] Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan must be able to resolve many problems, including the Karabakh [issue], by fall. At this moment he is maneuvering between geopolitical centers. We have to wait what results he will have in fall.”