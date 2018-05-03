Close to 30 people have been injured following an explosion in north London, according to the Daily Express.
The explosion occurred during a Jewish celebration in Stamford Hill where crowds were gathered to celebrate Lag BaOmer, a Jewish festive day on which bonfires are a tradition.
Earlier this evening we provided a mega response team to a major incident as a result of a fire explosion, alongside @Ldn_Ambulance @LAS_HART & @lfbhackney, Multiple patients were treated. pic.twitter.com/I7q0GQ14Z8— Hatzola (@Hatzola) 2 мая 2018 г.