US President Donald Trump on Wednesday made it understood that there will be new information soon regarding the Americans who are imprisoned in North Korea, reported Russian News Agency TASS.
“As everybody is aware, the past [US] Administration has long been asking for three hostages to be released from a North Korean Labor camp, but to no avail,” Trump tweeted. “Stay tuned!”
Yonhap News Agency had reported that North Korean authorities have transferred these Americans from the said labor camp to a hotel nearby capital city Pyongyang.
They were accused of espionage and “hostile activities” against North Korea.