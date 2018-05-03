YEREVAN. – Election of the new member of the Constitutional Court (CC) of Armenia will be held Friday at the National Assembly (NA).
Gagik Melikyan, Chairman of the NA Committee on Counting, on Thursday stated the aforementioned in parliament. He added that the respective voting will be conducted by secret ballot.
NA Vice Chairman Eduard Sharmazanov noted that, under the law, a CC member is elected by votes “for” by three-fifths of the MPs.
President Armen Sarkissian has nominated Emil Babayan as a candidate for CC member.