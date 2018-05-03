YEREVAN. – ARF party’s position in connection with MP Aghvan Vardanyan’s statement is clear; he has to quit and he did it, head of ARF faction Armen Rustamyan said.
Asked whether Vardanyan can be expelled from the party, Rustamyan said there is no decision yet.
“There is no such a decision yet, but I do not rule out,” he said.
Head of ARF faction also rejected rumors on conflict between Aghvan Vardanyan and ARF.
Earlier speaker of the Armenian parliament confirmed that Aghvan Vardanyan had handed over his resignation.