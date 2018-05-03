YEREVAN. – If there is a need, National Assembly of Armenia “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head, PM candidate nominee Nikol Pashinyan, will meet with First President Levon Ter-Petrosyan.
Pashinyan himself on Thursday told about the aforementioned to reporters in parliament, and he added that they will be open for discussions.
And when asked whether he was familiarized with Ter-Petrosyan’s most recent statement, Pashinyan responded, “I read and acknowledged [it].”
Levon Ter-Petrosyan on Wednesday issued a statement, in which he argued that MPs represent all people, they are not constrained by the imperative parliamentary seats and are guided by their conscience and beliefs, and therefore the demand submitted to MPs Grigor Avalyan, Feliks Tsolakyan, and Aghvan Vardanyan to give up their parliamentary seats is unconstitutional.