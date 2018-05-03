YEREVAN. – National Assembly of Armenia “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head, PM candidate nominee Nikol Pashinyan, on Thursday met with US Ambassador Richard Mills, at the faction.
“No geopolitical matter was discussed with the US ambassador,” Pashinyan later told reporters in parliament. “And in general, we find that the US is important in the region; there is no doubt about it.
“But I want to again and again stress that there is no geopolitical subtext, context, and conspiracy in this political process, and Armenia’s foreign policy will be continuous.”