YEREVAN. -- Lithuanian parliament endorsed Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.
The agreement was approved unanimously with 81 MPs voting for, Armenia’s Ambassador to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia Tigran Mkrtchyan tweeted.
#Lithuania's @LRSeimas endorsed #Armenia- #EU Comprehensive&Enhanced Partnership Agreement (#CEPA) unanimously, with 81 MPs voting 4 it after initial presentation by @LithuaniaMFA @LinkeviciusL. Thanks 2 all colleagues&all factions in Seimas 4 the support.https://t.co/quDDe7Rrm4 pic.twitter.com/z0mvNxcxkC— Tigran Mkrtchyan (@TMkrtchyan) May 3, 2018
As reported earlier Latvian Saeima ratified Armenia- EU agreement on April 19.