Moscow continues to closely follow the internal political developments in Armenia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
"We continue to closely follow the internal political developments in friendly Armenia. We expect that all disagreements will be resolved by legal, constitutional means through constructive dialogue between the political forces. This will allow restoring stable functioning of state structures and normal life of society as soon as possible,” the statement said.
According to the statement, Russia is determined to continue working together to strengthen and develop the multifaceted mutually beneficial Russian-Armenian cooperation for the benefit of people of two countries.