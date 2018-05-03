YEREVAN. – The government of Armenia on Thursday convened its regular Cabinet meeting, and Acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan chaired it for the last time.
“Today is the last session of the government with this makeup, and I want to thank you all for the joint work,” Karapetyan said addressing the Cabinet members in attendance. “It has been a very interesting period. I propose that we give an account to the public as to what have we done during this period.”
The National Assembly (NA) on Tuesday failed to elect a new PM. But on Thursday, NA “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan was re-nominated PM candidate, and with the signature of 41 MPs.
The “Tsarukyan” and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party factions have announced that they will support Pashinyan’s candidacy. And the parliamentary majority faction of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia has stated that it will not nominate its own candidate and will assist the candidate nominated by one-third of the 105-seat NA to become the next PM.