STEPANAKERT. – Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) President Bako Sahakyan, accompanied by Minister of Defense and Defense Army Commander Levon Mnatsakanyan, on Thursday paid a visit to the army frontline.

He got familiarized on location with the operative and tactical situation and the activities toward preventing possible encroachments by the adversary, Central Information Department of the Office of the Artsakh President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, the military reported and assured to the President that the situation is entirely under the control of the Artsakh defense army.

At the end of the tour, Sahakyan gave tasks to those in attendance, and he noted that military service in the frontline shall be organized hereinafter also by considering the existing realities and possible developments.