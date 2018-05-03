Preparations for the FIFA World Cup have been nearly wrapped up, and Russia is geared up for the tournament, and now the finishing touches are underway, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Supervisory Board of the Russia 2018 Local Organizing Committee in Sochi, TASS reported.
"The preparations for the World Cup, which this country will be hosting this year, have been nearly completed. Russia is ready for the tournament. A lot has been done and now the most demanding stage - putting finishing touches on all mechanisms involved in the process of holding the world championship - is beginning," Putin said.
Putin noted that the burden on the Russian regions hosting the World Cup will significantly grow. "The situation demands constant attention and your personal participation in organizing this work," Putin told the governors who take part in the meeting via a video link-up.
The president called on regional authorities to ensure comfortable conditions for citizens, convenient logistics for guests and athletes, a cultural program and safe situation on the roads.
Putin said that this summer Russia would welcome "the best of the best, the world’s most talented footballers," but "the eyes of Russian fans will be riveted to the performance of the national team."
"We all hope that our footballers will play at full capacity and display willpower and determination to fight to the bitter end and the fans will see the kind of game they love and appreciate," Putin said.