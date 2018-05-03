The Kremlin hopes that allied relations between Russia and Armenia will remain the principle of the foreign policy course both of Moscow and Yerevan, spokesperson for Russian President Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

“We still hope that all processes in Armenia will develop though constitutional and legal means. We wish our friends the speedy settlement of the current political situation in Armenia. We also hope that allied, kind and constructive bilateral Russian-Armenian relations will remain the principle of the foreign policy course both of Moscow and Yerevan,” RIA Novosti reported quoting Peskov.