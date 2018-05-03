YEREVAN.- Armenian oppositon movement leader, candidate of Prime Minister of Armenia, MP Nikol Pashinyan held meetings with Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to Armenia Ivan Volynkin, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the USA to Armenia Richard Mills, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to Armenia Giorgi Saganelidze on Thursday.
“I informed the Ambassadors about the agreements aimed at solving the domestic political crisis. We also discussed other issues referring to bilateral relations. Meetings with diplomats accredited in Armenia will continue”, Pashinyan noted.