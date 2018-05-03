YEREVAN.- ARF faction MP Aghvan Vardanyan, who gave up his mandate, will be replaced by the next candidate under the proportional electoral system, head of ARF parliamentary faction Armen Rustamyan told reporters on Thursday.
The representative of the Supreme Body of the ARF Dashnaktsutyun Arsen Hambardzumyan noted that there is no need to hurry.
Earlier it was reported that Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan issued a statement according to which MP Aghvan Vardanyan has submitted a resignation application.