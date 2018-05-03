Russia’s role in the security of Armenia is exclusive and that fact is comprehended both in the world and Armenia, Russian political scientist Sergey Markedonov said.
According to him, even State Duma Deputy Leonid Kalashnikov, who is suspicious towards mass protests in post-Soviet countries, announced after meeting with Pashinyan that he will continue developing relations with Russia.
He also noted that different politicians have made different announcements over Russia at different times, which later changed.
"It’s normal when an opposition figure criticizes the authorities, since it’s the function of the opposition," political scientist noted.
Sergey Markedonov noted that the West cannot offer much to Armenia. “What can the West offer Armenia? NATO – a member of which is Turkey? This country is not just a member, but is the second in terms of troops in NATO. Will the Americans worsen their relations with Turkey for the sake of the future of Armenia? Of course not. This means that this vector is closed in some sense”, the speaker said.
To the question if Russia can stop selling arms to Azerbaijan, Sergey Markedonov said, “I think that Azerbaijan is an important partner for Russia, since first of all, we share border with them, while no one chooses his neighbors. If we worsen our relations with Azerbaijan and they take the path of Georgia, we will have to unfriendly countries in Caucasus. By the way, Armenia will not benefit from it, since Russia will not be able to exert pressure on Baku. As refers to arms supplies, Russia is not the only military-technical partner of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan cooperates also with Israel, Ukraine and Turkey”.