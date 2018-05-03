Young man killed in Yerevan

Newspaper: After being elected Armenia PM, Pashinyan must dissolve parliament

Person attacking Armenian church in Istanbul is taken to mental hospital

President Sarkissian and Alan Duncan discuss situation in Armenia

Shooting in US shopping mall

Armenia President holds phone conversation with his Georgian counterpart

Armenian President holds phone conversation with CoE Secretary General

Elton John to visit Armenia

US files complaint over Chinese laser use in Djibouti

100th anniversary of the Republic of Armenia to be celebrated in Rhode Island

US State Department: We are ready to cooperate with new government of Armenia

Markedonov: West has nothing to offer Armenia as an alternative to cooperation with Russia

Acting Deputy Minister of Education and Science dismissed

Who will replace Aghvan Vardanyan in ARF faction?

Kim Jong-un: North Korea seeks strategic dialogue with China

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 3.05.2018

Kremlin hopes Russia-Armenia allied relations will not change

Artsakh President discusses number of issues with parliamentarians

Nikol Pashinyan meets with Ambassadors of US, Russia, EU and Georgia

Security guard, who died in HSBC bank attack, was 45-year-old

Yerevan police officer injured in HSBC bank attack dies (PHOTO)

Karabakh President visits frontline

HSBC bank attacker is Yerevan traffic police colonel (PHOTO)

HSBC bank attack in Yerevan: Police officer among injured

Dollar, euro gain value in Armenia

Nikol Pashinyan officially nominated Armenia PM candidate

Turkey's ruling party nominates Erdogan for presidential elections

China’s, North Korean FMs discuss situation on Korean Peninsula

New footage from HSBC Bank Yerevan branch armed robbery attempt

Acting PM Karapetyan-led Armenia government holds last Cabinet meeting (PHOTOS)

HSBC bank attack in Yerevan: Criminal armed with grenade and gun

Attack on HSBC branch in Yerevan: Alleged criminal detained

If there is need, Armenia PM candidate nominee to meet with First President

One person killed, one wounded in attack on HSBC bank (PHOTO)

Russia hopes Armenian politicians can solve disagreements via political dialogue

Shots heard near one of HSBC bank branches in Yerevan

Armenia PM candidate nominee meets with US ambassador

Lithuania parliament approves Armenia-EU agreement after first reading

ARF not ruled out expelling Aghvan Vardanyan

Documents for nominating Pashinyan’s candidacy for Armenia PM are submitted to parliament

OSCE monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact passes in accordance with agreed schedule

Armenia president meets with ambassadors

Armenia Parliament deputy speaker: I don’t think one shouldn’t see reality and go, hit his head to wall

Russian military jet crashes in Syria, one of pilots was Albert Davidyan

Artsakh army dismisses Azerbaijan’s disinformation

27 of 31 “Tsarukyan” parliament faction members sign form nominating Nikol Pashinyan for Armenia PM

ARF deputy hands over resignation

Armenia parliament voting for Constitutional Court new member to be held Friday

Armenia ruling party MP on upcoming parliament election of PM: Whatever the faction decides, that’s what we will do

Police plane crashes in Colombia

Trump alludes to Americans’ imminent release from North Korea prisons

Driver in very critical condition after major road accident in Armenia

Close to 30 injured in London explosion

Newspaper: Armenia snap parliamentary election’s closest time is fall

Republicans nominate Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Harry Potter: J.K. Rowling apologizes for killing off Dobby

5 killed in US military plane crash in state of Georgia

China won't yield to any trade threats from Washington

Greek authorities hold Turkish driver over border crossing

Union of Armenians of Ukraine convenes extraordinary conference over situation in Armenia

Military cargo plane crashes in Georgia, killing 5

Armenian President holds phone conversation with Federica Mogherini

Pashinyan urges to stop all the actions of civil disobedience in the country

Juncker: EU will not negotiate U.S. tariffs under threat

US court obliges Iran to pay billions to families of 9/11 victims

Pashinyan: Republican Party of Armenia pursues three goals (PHOTOS)

Armenian President and Catholicos Aram I discuss situation in the country

Armenia president talks to Georgia PM

Germany will support Armenia on its way to formation of a democratic society

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 2.05.2018

Armenia president starts consultations with factions in parliament

Tsarukyan faction will again support 'people's candidate'

RPA not to nominate PM candidate, to support candidate nominated by 1/3 of deputies

Armenia ruling party faction holds session

Nikol Pashinyan meets with Gagik Tsarukyan

UK PM apologizes to Caribbean “Windrush Generation”

Artsakh army: Azerbaijani media spreading false and provocative reports

Nikol Pashinyan and Catholicos Aram I discuss internal political situation in Armenia

Armenia's acting minister of culture Armen Amiryan resigns

Yerevan demonstrators reopen streets, roads

Entrepreneur on Armenia protests: It is unprecedented public disobedience

Armenia to get €23mn grant from Germany KfW bank

China hopes trade talks with US will be based on mutual respect

RAF fighters join NATO patrol in Black Sea

Armenia Parliament speaker: PM’s elections will be debated on May 8

Yerevan subway workers declare strike

Protests held in several Armenia cities (PHOTOS)

Artsakh President meets supreme command staff of Defense Army

Armenian Parliament session not held

White House: “Clerical error” led to change in Iran statement

RPA member about voting for Pashinyan: Nothing is ruled out

Armenia acting premier: PM can be elected only in parliament, constitutionally

Armenia Justice Ministry urge protesters not to block its activities

Armenia lawyers urge Cassation Court President to resign

Armenia political crisis continues, President urges to continue consultations

Freedom House: Internal political situation in Armenia is encouraging

China comments on FM meeting with Kim Jong-un

Driver dies in Yerevan major road accident (PHOTOS)

Competent authorities are silent regarding Yerevan transport system collapse

UN to discuss its participation in North Korea nuclear test site closure