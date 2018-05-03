YEREVAN.- Armenia President Armen Sarkissian held a telephone conversation with Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili on May 3. The interlocutors discussed the situation in Armenia, the press service of the President’s Office reported.
Issues on the agenda of Armenian-Georgian relations were also touched upon.
President Margvelashvili invited the Armenian President to visit Tbilisi on May 26 to participate in festive events marking the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Republic of Georgia.