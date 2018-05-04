The person, who had written a racist message on the wall and dumped garbage outside the Surp Takavor (Holy King) Armenian church in Istanbul, Turkey, has been transferred to a psychiatric hospital.
The Turkish court had released Serdar K․on a signature bond, but provided that he go to a police station and sign twice a week, according to Cumhuriyet newspaper of Turkey.
A day later, however, the police took and had him mandatorily be admitted to a mental hospital.
The Turkish minister of the interior had issued a statement condemning this racist attack on the church.
“The attack on the Surp Takavor Church is unacceptable,” he had said in his statement. “We will do everything to find and punish the attackers.”