YEREVAN. – Vahram Baghdasaryan, head of the National Assembly (NA) faction of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), assures that the members of their faction—or at least some of them—will vote for candidate for Prime Minister [NA “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head] Nikol Pashinyan on May 8, and he will be elected PM, according to Zhamanak (Time) newspaper.

“[But] several RPA members have already announced that they are not going to vote for Pashinyan.

“One thing is clear: such a parliament cannot work effectively. And after being elected PM, Nikol Pashinyan should carry out the next point on his ‘roadmap’: dissolve the parliament and organize snap parliamentary elections,” wrote Zhamanak.