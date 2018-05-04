YEREVAN. – A young man was killed in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

On Friday at around 12:50am, the police received a call informing that there was the dead body of a young man on a street.

According to shamshyan.com, the police officers and investigators who arrived at the scene found the dead body of Gor Gasparyan, 26.

According to the preliminary conclusion of the forensic doctor, there were three stab wounds on his body.

As per the source, he had sustained one of these wounds in the heart.