The Swedish Academy has decided to postpone the 2018 Nobel Prize in Literature, with the intention of awarding it in 2019, says the statement on the website of the Nobel Prize.
The crisis in the Swedish Academy has adversely affected the Nobel Prize. Their decision underscores the seriousness of the situation and will help safeguard the long-term reputation of the Nobel Prize. None of this impacts the awarding of the 2018 Nobel Prizes in other prize categories.
In the end of 2017 the Swedish Academy began an internal investigation into the reports about the husband of one of the members of the organization. He was also suspected of sexual harassment of women.
According to Swedish media, the suspect is Jean-Claude Arnaud, 71, a photographer and a director, who is husband of the Swedish Academy member Katarina Frostenson.