Famous blogger and traveler Alexander Lapshin met with representatives of numerous European organizations during a trip to a number of European countries and informed about what he had to face during his stay in the Azerbaijani prison, Lapshin told Armenian News - NEWS.am.

In two weeks Alexander Lapshin has visited Strasbourg, Berlin, Vienna, Brussels, London. He spoke at the PACE, met with Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatović, vice-president of the CoE Anti-Torture Committee, Mark Kelly. Lapshin met with MPs German Bundestag in Berlin, OSCE Media Freedom Representative Harlem Désir and his office Director Frane Maroevic in Vienna. International Federation of Journalists (IFJ). In London, meetings were held with the leadership of Amnesty International and in Paris with Reporters Without Borders.

"The purpose of the trip is to speak at various European platforms and to familiarize European deputies, parliamentarians, journalists and human rights defenders with the situation with human rights in Azerbaijan. I tell about how I was illegally arrested in Minsk, how Lukashenko negotiated for me with Moscow, noting that he would not extradite me to Azerbaijan in exchange for a postponement of Belarus' debt for gas, but Russia refused him, and he [Lukashenko] gave me to Ilham Aliyev in return for 60,000 tons of oil," Lapshin said, adding that he was bullied in the Baku prison, was tried to be killed on the birthday of his mother.

"I tell them that I continue to receive threats from Azerbaijani citizens on the Internet and at random personal meetings on the streets in various cities of Russia or Ukraine. Also, Azerbaijani government media continue to inspire their people, that I am a dangerous criminal and allegedly work for Armenia to overthrow Ilham Aliyev's power, "the blogger added.

In late 2016, Israeli, Russian, and Ukrainian citizen blogger Alexander Lapshin was detained in Belarus, and based on his international search by Azerbaijan. Baku had “blacklisted” him for visiting Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).

Subsequently, Belarus extradited Lapshin to Azerbaijan, and a court in Baku sentenced him to three years in prison.

But on September 11, 2017, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev signed an order of granting pardon to this blogger.

Alexander Lapshin left Azerbaijan on September 14 and went to Israel.