STEPANAKERT. – Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Minister of Defense and Defense Army Commander Levon Mnatsakanyan on Friday chaired a regular meeting of the governmental committee on the organization of the triple-holiday events to be held this month.

The Artsakh Ministry of Defense informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that, as always, all of the republic’s settlements, education facilities, and military units are envisaged to be included in these festive events.

At the meeting, the discussants underscored the need for organizing the planned events in harmony with the spirit and mood of this triple holiday.