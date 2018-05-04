YEREVAN. – President Armen Sarkissian on Friday received the ambassadors of the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Lebanon, as well as the chargé d'affaires of Kuwait and Iraq to Armenia.
They discussed their bilateral cooperation agenda, especially the expansion of economic cooperation, press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, Sarkissian expressed his gratitude to these diplomats for the warm attitude displayed toward the Armenian communities in their countries.
In addition, the interlocutors exchanged views on the current situation in Armenia. In this connection, the Arab diplomats expressed the hope that everything will be settled within the framework of the Constitution and the law, and they highlighted the respective efforts by the President.