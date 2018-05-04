Several early Christian Armenian art manuscripts also are displayed at the newly opened Museum of the Bible, in Washington D.C.

Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the embassy of Armenia in the United States that the 12th- to 15th-centuries’ illustrated Armenian Gospel, which belonged to the Armenian kings of Cilicia, as well as the 17th-century Armenian manuscript Gospel from Constantinople are among the exhibits of this museum.

In addition, the translations’ section of this museum tells the story of the creation of the Armenian alphabet in the 5th century by Mesrop Mashtots, and the main objective of which was to translate the Bible from Greek and Latin into Armenian.