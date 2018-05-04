YEREVAN. – We have not had such a discussion.

Edmon Marukyan, a member of the opposition “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction at the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, on Friday told the above-said to reporters in parliament. He said this when asked where they see their future activities to be in a possible new government to be formed in the country.

To the remark that after May 8—when Yelk faction head Nikol Pashinyan is expected to be elected PM—there will be a paradox in parliament because it will no longer have an opposition faction—which is a requirement of the law on parliamentary procedure, Marukyan responded that they are not discussing anything right now.

He noted that, in actual fact, it will be a force-majeure situation, and it will not be clear as to who is the stable majority in parliament.

“But there is the following example in international practice that he [Pashinyan] will be the [parliamentary] minority PM,” Marukyan stressed, in particular. “A government is formed which is called a minority government, which will be of temporary nature.”

The MP expressed confidence, however, that this interim government will be able to resolve matters.

“I believe amendments to constitutional laws also can be achieved; otherwise, the crisis will continue,” he added. “Pashinyan’s government can do many things, make changes in our daily lives, without coming to parliament [to get parliamentary approval].”

Edmon Marukyan informed that there have been no discussions yet as to the time frames for a snap parliamentary election in Armenia.

“In my conviction, all conditions of justice should be ensured, and then there should be elections,” he noted.