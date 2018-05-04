Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman plans to allocate over $13 billion by 2020 to promote the entertainment, health, sports and education.
According to chair of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Ahmed al-Khatib, Quality of Life program intends to generate 300,000 jobs by 2020.
“The initiatives will cost a total of 50 billion riyals, and government spending will be around 60 percent, with 40 percent from the private sector,” Khatib told Reuters.
The Crown Prince plans to modernize the kingdom as part of the 2030 Vision program. Mohammed bin Salman also intends to empower women. From July this year, women will be allowed to drive cars. Now, women can attend stadiums during sports games.
Saudi Arabia has unveiled its first cinema in over 35 years, which will not be segregated according to gender.