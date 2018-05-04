Trump did not ask Pentagon to consider reducing US troops in South Korea

Eurasian Union summit to be held on May 14

Yelk bloc to discuss Yerevan Mayor resignation

Armenia acting FM holds farewell meeting with Japanese Ambassador

Expert: Snap parliamentary elections in Armenia can be held in autumn

Tevan Poghosyan appointed adviser to Armenian President

President, Argentina ambassador discuss current situation in Armenia

Dollar continues to strengthen in Armenia

Mortar shell detected near Armenia road

Helicopters also to serve Armenia skies (PHOTOS)

Russia MFA: Karabakh issue will be discussed after stabilization in Armenia

OSCE PA President welcomes constructive efforts to resolve political impasse in Armenia

Real Madrid stars may miss El Clasico

Saudi Arabia to allocate $13 billion to promote entertainment

People’s Alliance nominate Erdogan for presidential elections

ARF Armenia ousts Aghvan Vardanyan from party

China and US to set up mechanism to resolve trade disputes

Russian MFA: Russia focused on strengthening allied cooperation with Armenia

Eurovision 2018. William from Wiwibloggs on Sevak Khanagyan's second rehearsal

Yelk faction: Pashinyan will be Armenia parliamentary minority PM

Vladimir Putin to attend 2018 World Cup opening match

Eurovision 2018. Sevak Khanagyan's second rehearsal in Lisbon

Early Christian Armenian manuscripts are presented in Washington (PHOTOS)

Armenia President receives ambassadors of Arab countries

2018 Nobel Prize in Literature will not be awarded

All Karabakh military units to take part in triple-holiday events

Armenia Parliament speaker is decided on how he will vote on PM election

Ashotyan: RPA would consider itself the opposition

Arsene Wenger to leave Arsenal with no European trophy

Armenia PM candidate meets with Iran deputy chief of mission, UN resident coordinator

RPA faction: We will have new PM on May 8

Emil Babayan not elected Armenia Constitutional Court judge

Armenia tycoon MP favors elimination of monopolies in country

Armenia MOD: Soldier found dead at combat position

Trump ready to meet with Putin

What you eat impacts the age you start menopause, study says

Young man killed in Yerevan

Newspaper: After being elected Armenia PM, Pashinyan must dissolve parliament

Person attacking Armenian church in Istanbul is taken to mental hospital

Europa League: Marseille vs. Atlético Madrid in final

Europa League: Atlético Madrid beat Arsenal, advance to final

President Sarkissian and Alan Duncan discuss situation in Armenia

Shooting in US shopping mall

Armenia President holds phone conversation with his Georgian counterpart

‘Having sex five times a day wasn’t enough’

Armenian President holds phone conversation with CoE Secretary General

Elton John to visit Armenia

Scientists create an embryo from stem cells without egg or sperm

US files complaint over Chinese laser use in Djibouti

100th anniversary of the Republic of Armenia to be celebrated in Rhode Island

US State Department: We are ready to cooperate with new government of Armenia

‘Mobile phones cause brain tumours’ study rubbished by academics

Markedonov: West has nothing to offer Armenia as an alternative to cooperation with Russia

Acting Deputy Minister of Education and Science dismissed

Who will replace Aghvan Vardanyan in ARF faction?

Kim Jong-un: North Korea seeks strategic dialogue with China

Frequent sauna bathing reduces risk of stroke

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 3.05.2018

Kremlin hopes Russia-Armenia allied relations will not change

Artsakh President discusses number of issues with parliamentarians

Czech football player dead aged 40

Nikol Pashinyan meets with Ambassadors of US, Russia, EU and Georgia

Putin: World Cup groundwork comes to a close, finishing touches get underway

Arsenal, PSG set sights on Barcelona forward Dembele

Security guard, who died in HSBC bank attack, was 45-year-old

Yerevan police officer injured in HSBC bank attack dies (PHOTO)

Mother's milk found to have SWAT team of immune cells

Karabakh President visits frontline

HSBC bank attacker is Yerevan traffic police colonel (PHOTO)

HSBC bank attack in Yerevan: Police officer among injured

Dollar, euro gain value in Armenia

Nikol Pashinyan officially nominated Armenia PM candidate

Turkey's ruling party nominates Erdogan for presidential elections

China’s, North Korean FMs discuss situation on Korean Peninsula

Roma say good luck to Salah in Champions League final (photo)

New footage from HSBC Bank Yerevan branch armed robbery attempt

Acting PM Karapetyan-led Armenia government holds last Cabinet meeting (PHOTOS)

HSBC bank attack in Yerevan: Criminal armed with grenade and gun

Attack on HSBC branch in Yerevan: Alleged criminal detained

If there is need, Armenia PM candidate nominee to meet with First President

One person killed, one wounded in attack on HSBC bank (PHOTO)

Russia hopes Armenian politicians can solve disagreements via political dialogue

Shots heard near one of HSBC bank branches in Yerevan

Armenia PM candidate nominee meets with US ambassador

Lithuania parliament approves Armenia-EU agreement after first reading

64 babies were born in Yerevan on May 2

ARF not ruled out expelling Aghvan Vardanyan

Documents for nominating Pashinyan’s candidacy for Armenia PM are submitted to parliament

Armenian wrestlers return to Yerevan (PHOTO)

OSCE monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact passes in accordance with agreed schedule

Armenia president meets with ambassadors

Armenia Parliament deputy speaker: I don’t think one shouldn’t see reality and go, hit his head to wall

Russian military jet crashes in Syria, one of pilots was Albert Davidyan

Genome ‘writers’ set their first goal: recoding human cells to resist viruses

Artsakh army dismisses Azerbaijan’s disinformation

27 of 31 “Tsarukyan” parliament faction members sign form nominating Nikol Pashinyan for Armenia PM

ARF deputy hands over resignation

Armenia parliament voting for Constitutional Court new member to be held Friday

Mom claims son's 'hidden' unborn twin gave her cancer

Armenia ruling party MP on upcoming parliament election of PM: Whatever the faction decides, that’s what we will do