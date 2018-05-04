The 911 emergency hotline of Armenia received a call on Friday morning.
It was informed that an explosive device was detected nearby the Jrvezh-Masis motorway, and rescuers were needed.
A fire and rescue squad, an operative team, and an engineering brigade were dispatched to the scene.
It was found out that a mortar shell had been detected nearby the roadside of the Jrvezh-Mushavan motorway.
Subsequently, a bomb disposal team from the Ministry of Defense arrived at the scene, and it took this mortar shell to a military training field to destroy it.