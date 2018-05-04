Moscow considers it necessary to wait for the stabilization of the situation in Armenia to discuss the issue of further developments around the Karabakh settlement, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova.

According to her, Armenia is now experiencing “difficult political times”.

“I think we should wait for the stabilization of the political situation in Armenia, when people, political forces determine the composition of the governing bodies. After that, I think there will be every opportunity to pursue foreign policy course, one of the problems of which is the Karabakh conflict,” Zakharova said adding “we will continue to assist the sides in the future. But we must wait for the stabilization of the situation in Armenia.”