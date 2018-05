YEREVAN. – After the elections of the Prime Minister slated for May 8, members of Yerevan Council of Elders from the Yelk bloc will discuss the resignation of Mayor Taron Margaryan, member of the Council Arayik Harutyunyan told Armenian News- NEWS.am.

According to him, everything is possible in the case of the revolution, but it should be taken into account that this is a body of local self-government.