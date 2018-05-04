Karabakh President discuss situation in Armenia

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 4.05.2018

Armenian president Armen Sarkissian appoints aide

Spain not to change its policy toward ETA prisoners

Kilauea volcano erupts in Hawaii

Sergey Skripal continues treatment at Salisbury hospital

Leaders of South Korea and China hold phone conversation

Armenian Ambassador to Lithuania attends "Vyno Dienos 2018" exhibition opening

Trump did not ask Pentagon to consider reducing US troops in South Korea

Eurasian Union summit to be held on May 14

Yelk bloc to discuss Yerevan Mayor resignation

Armenia acting FM holds farewell meeting with Japanese Ambassador

Expert: Snap parliamentary elections in Armenia can be held in autumn

Tevan Poghosyan appointed adviser to Armenian President

President, Argentina ambassador discuss current situation in Armenia

Dollar continues to strengthen in Armenia

Mortar shell detected near Armenia road

Helicopters also to serve Armenia skies (PHOTOS)

Russia MFA: Karabakh issue will be discussed after stabilization in Armenia

OSCE PA President welcomes constructive efforts to resolve political impasse in Armenia

Saudi Arabia to allocate $13 billion to promote entertainment

People’s Alliance nominate Erdogan for presidential elections

ARF Armenia ousts Aghvan Vardanyan from party

China and US to set up mechanism to resolve trade disputes

Russian MFA: Russia focused on strengthening allied cooperation with Armenia

Yelk faction: Pashinyan will be Armenia parliamentary minority PM

Early Christian Armenian manuscripts are presented in Washington (PHOTOS)

Armenia President receives ambassadors of Arab countries

2018 Nobel Prize in Literature will not be awarded

All Karabakh military units to take part in triple-holiday events

Armenia Parliament speaker is decided on how he will vote on PM election

Ashotyan: RPA would consider itself the opposition

Armenia PM candidate meets with Iran deputy chief of mission, UN resident coordinator

RPA faction: We will have new PM on May 8

Emil Babayan not elected Armenia Constitutional Court judge

Armenia tycoon MP favors elimination of monopolies in country

Armenia MOD: Soldier found dead at combat position

Trump ready to meet with Putin

Young man killed in Yerevan

Newspaper: After being elected Armenia PM, Pashinyan must dissolve parliament

Person attacking Armenian church in Istanbul is taken to mental hospital

President Sarkissian and Alan Duncan discuss situation in Armenia

Shooting in US shopping mall

Armenia President holds phone conversation with his Georgian counterpart

Armenian President holds phone conversation with CoE Secretary General

Elton John to visit Armenia

US files complaint over Chinese laser use in Djibouti

100th anniversary of the Republic of Armenia to be celebrated in Rhode Island

US State Department: We are ready to cooperate with new government of Armenia

Markedonov: West has nothing to offer Armenia as an alternative to cooperation with Russia

Acting Deputy Minister of Education and Science dismissed

Who will replace Aghvan Vardanyan in ARF faction?

Kim Jong-un: North Korea seeks strategic dialogue with China

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 3.05.2018

Kremlin hopes Russia-Armenia allied relations will not change

Artsakh President discusses number of issues with parliamentarians

Nikol Pashinyan meets with Ambassadors of US, Russia, EU and Georgia

Security guard, who died in HSBC bank attack, was 45-year-old

Yerevan police officer injured in HSBC bank attack dies (PHOTO)

Karabakh President visits frontline

HSBC bank attacker is Yerevan traffic police colonel (PHOTO)

HSBC bank attack in Yerevan: Police officer among injured

Dollar, euro gain value in Armenia

Nikol Pashinyan officially nominated Armenia PM candidate

Turkey's ruling party nominates Erdogan for presidential elections

China’s, North Korean FMs discuss situation on Korean Peninsula

New footage from HSBC Bank Yerevan branch armed robbery attempt

Acting PM Karapetyan-led Armenia government holds last Cabinet meeting (PHOTOS)

HSBC bank attack in Yerevan: Criminal armed with grenade and gun

Attack on HSBC branch in Yerevan: Alleged criminal detained

If there is need, Armenia PM candidate nominee to meet with First President

One person killed, one wounded in attack on HSBC bank (PHOTO)

Russia hopes Armenian politicians can solve disagreements via political dialogue

Shots heard near one of HSBC bank branches in Yerevan

Armenia PM candidate nominee meets with US ambassador

Lithuania parliament approves Armenia-EU agreement after first reading

ARF not ruled out expelling Aghvan Vardanyan

Documents for nominating Pashinyan’s candidacy for Armenia PM are submitted to parliament

OSCE monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact passes in accordance with agreed schedule

Armenia president meets with ambassadors

Armenia Parliament deputy speaker: I don’t think one shouldn’t see reality and go, hit his head to wall

Russian military jet crashes in Syria, one of pilots was Albert Davidyan

Artsakh army dismisses Azerbaijan’s disinformation

27 of 31 “Tsarukyan” parliament faction members sign form nominating Nikol Pashinyan for Armenia PM

ARF deputy hands over resignation

Armenia parliament voting for Constitutional Court new member to be held Friday

Armenia ruling party MP on upcoming parliament election of PM: Whatever the faction decides, that’s what we will do

Police plane crashes in Colombia

Trump alludes to Americans’ imminent release from North Korea prisons

Driver in very critical condition after major road accident in Armenia

Close to 30 injured in London explosion

Newspaper: Armenia snap parliamentary election’s closest time is fall

Republicans nominate Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Harry Potter: J.K. Rowling apologizes for killing off Dobby

5 killed in US military plane crash in state of Georgia

China won't yield to any trade threats from Washington

Greek authorities hold Turkish driver over border crossing

Union of Armenians of Ukraine convenes extraordinary conference over situation in Armenia

Military cargo plane crashes in Georgia, killing 5

Armenian President holds phone conversation with Federica Mogherini