YEREVAN. – Possible extraordinary parliamentary elections will not be held earlier than in autumn, political technologist Armen Badalyan told reporters on Friday.

According to him, Armenia will face the reformation of political forces and their relations with businessmen who will try to get certain guarantees for themselves.

“One thing is clear- the Republican Party of Armenia will not be represented in the new parliament,” Badalyan noted.

As reported earlier, the National Assembly on Tuesday did not endorse—with a vote of 45 for and 56 against—Nikol Pashinyan’s candidacy as Prime Minister. The parliamentary majority faction of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia voted against Pashinyan. A second round of election is slated for May 8. Pashinyan called on his supporters to resume their peaceful and nonviolent campaign of civil disobedience.

However, on Wednesday, the deputies from the Republican Party of Armenia announced their readiness to support the opposition candidate on May 8.