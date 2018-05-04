The Royal Mint is selling four new £5 coins to commemorate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, The Sun reported.

An uncirculated version of the coin is priced at £13, a silver proof one is on sale for £82.50, while the gold proof version will set you back a whopping £1,980.

The Royal Mint revealed: 'Following the announcement of their engagement, the Royal Mint was granted a private sitting with Prince Harry and Meghan at Kensington Palace.

'The setting of their meeting was relaxed and informal, which is reflected in the portrait of the couple.

'The pair can be seen looking lovingly into each other's eyes and highlights the easy familiarity and connection between the royal duo.'

Harry and Meghan will wed on May 19 in the grand surrounds of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, after getting engaged following a 16-month whirlwind romance.

The coin design was crafted by Jody Clark, who created the current effigy of the Queen in 2015.