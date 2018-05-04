U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said the U.S. was not taking a harder stance against China because of his respect for Chinese President Xi Jinping, Reuters reported.
Speaking with reporters in Washington on Friday, Trump said he was determined to bring fairness to the U.S.-China trading relationship.
“We’re going to have some incredible trade deals announced,” Trump said, adding he had “great respect” for China’s President Xi Jinping.
“That’s why we’re being so nice, because we have a great relationship.” His comments came just hours after China announced that large disagreements still loomed over trade between the two countries.