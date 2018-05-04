Several thousand protesters marched through central Tel Aviv on Friday in an annual SlutWalk organized to draw attention to women’s rights in Israel and widespread sexual harassment, Times of Israel reported.
This year’s march, the 7th annual SlutWalk in Israel, focused on victim blaming in cases of rape, sexual assault and abuse.
SlutWalks first began in Toronto, Canada in April 2011, in response to a police officer’s suggestion that “women should avoid dressing like sluts” in order to avoid being raped.
Since then, the protests have taken place in cities throughout the world, and have broadened their scope to include protests against all types of sexual assault and harassment, as well as the prevalence of victim blaming.