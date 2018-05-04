STEPANAKERT.- Karabakh President Bako Sahakyan received on Friday the delegation of the Republic of Armenia’s National Assembly consisting of deputies representing the “Republican Party of Armenia”, “Tsarukyan”, “Yelk”, “Armenian Revolutionary Federation” factions.

Issues related to the domestic and foreign policy of the two Armenian republics were on the meeting agenda.

Special attention was drawn to the internal political situation in the Republic of Armenia. The Artsakh Republic President highlighted the necessity of establishing the internal political stability in Armenia noting that it substantially affects Artsakh’s security too.

Chairman of the Artsakh Republic National Assembly Ashot Ghoulyan, minister of state Arayik Haroutyunyan and other officials took part in the meeting.