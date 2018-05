YEREVAN. – The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) is preparing a list of deputies who will vote for Nikol Pashinyan during the May 8 election of a Prime Minister, Zhamanak newspaper writes citing its sources.

According to Zhamanak, it is planned to do so that Pashinyan gets 54 votes “for” instead of 53 votes, the threshold needed to become a PM.

Thus, RPA wants to show that they want to be united, and are voting with a consolidated decision made within the party.