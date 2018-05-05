The US President Donald Trump again promised to protect the US guns right, Politico reported.
“Thanks to your activism and dedication, you have an administration fighting to protect your Second Amendment, and we will protect your Second Amendment. Your Second Amendment rights are under siege, but they will never, ever be under siege as long as I’m your president,” Trump told NRA members in Dallas, Texas.
Trump’s remark came two months after he expressed willingness to fight against the National Rifle Association to suppress gun violence following deadly school shooting in Florida and aftermath attack at school which left 17 dead.
The US President noted his administrations is closely involved in the development of an early warning system, responding to information about the possible preparation of an attack.