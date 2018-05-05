YEREVAN. – The new Armenian government must eradicate the social and economic injustice in the country, the chair of Armenian Union of Domestic Producers Vazgen Safaryan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

According to him, the interim government should begin revision of the vicious economic policy in which a group of people had the lion's share of the republic’s property, and thousands of people lost their jobs.

“Social justice implies the realization of the right to work, which must be enshrined in the Constitution. The current Constitution only prescribed the free choice of work as if we have a wide choice of work,” expert noted.

According to him, the new government should adopt a law on industrial policy,

“Industry had a dominant share in GDP, namely 67.5% in the Soviet era, now we have only 18%, but to generate employment, it is necessary to create new enterprises and restore old ones, relying on the scientific and industrial policy,” Safaryan said.

Asked whether opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan’s team has the appropriate professionals and resources to carry out such drastic economic reforms, Safaryan said: “To form an interim government, it is necessary to find people who have worked in certain sectors of the economy.”