YEREVAN. – The deputies of Armenian parliament discussed the political situation in Armenia and security issues with Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan, National Assembly Deputy Speaker from Tsarukyan bloc Mikayel Melkumyan told Armenian News–NEWS.am.

“We discussed the situation in Armenia, internal political situation, ways to resolve it, and highlighted the importance of the security issues, particularly, Karabakh’s security," Melkumyan said.

As reported earlier, Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan received on Friday the delegation of the Armenian National Assembly consisting of deputies representing the Republican Party of Armenia, Tsarukyan, Yelk, Armenian Revolutionary Federation factions.