The Dalai Lama XIV said that he likes to tickle police officers, RIA Novosti reported.
His remark came at the conference with leading Russian scientists in his residence in the Indian city of Dharamsala.
According to him, he tries to get a smile out of everyone and he even tickles police officers to put a smile on their face.
The Dalai Lama also admitted that he makes no distinction between high-ranking rulers and beggars.
Kings, popes of Rome, llamas, beggars and police officers are all the same for him, Dalai Lama said.
The influence of emotions on human health and society has become one of the main topics at the conference attended by Russian scientists and their Buddhist colleagues.