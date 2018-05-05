YEREVAN. – Armenia’s capital city will host Wine Days on May 11-12, chairman of the State Tourism Committee Mekhak Apresyan told reporters.

The festival which is held for the second time and is expected to become a traditional event, provides an opportunity to represent Armenian wine at the local and international market and to show the potential of Armenia’s ecotourism.

Apresyan said last year’s Wine Days were appreciated by tourists and the locals.

In turn, the head of tourism department of Yerevan Municipality Gevorg Orbelyan said the Wine Days and similar events contribute to the development of Armenia’s “eventful” tourism.

Over 25 wineries from Armenia and Artsakh will present their products, director of EventToura company Mary Badalyan said. Over 30 restaurants will join the event by presenting Armenian and other dishes.

This year’s event is dedicated to the 2800s anniversary of Yerevan.

“Our goal is to show that the wine drinking culture in Yerevan has a 2800-year history, because drinking wine is not a habit, it's a lifestyle. We want to show that wine for Armenians is not a tribute to fashion, but a tradition,” said Nune Manukyan, director of Areni Festival Foundation.