YEREVAN. – People in Armenia expect changes in all domains, and, first and foremost, in education, health care, and in the social domain.

Armenian News-NEWS.am on Saturday interviewed people on the streets of capital city Yerevan to find out why they had joined the movement, led by National Assembly opposition “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head and PM candidate Nikol Pashinyan, what their expectations are, and in which specific domains they expect changes in Armenia.

“I didn’t participate much in the demonstrations because I see that this is more of an affair of the youth,” said one person.

But another elderly interviewee noted that, despite her age, she attended the protests because she was inspired by the youth.

As to why they had joined this movement, people noted the demand for ex-President Serzh Sargsyan’s resignation from the post of PM, as well as restoration of justice and resolving of problems in Armenia.

“At least ten years are needed to resolve all the problems,” they were saying. “And for that, normal elections, a normal opposition, normal authorities and society are needed.”