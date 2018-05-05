YEREVAN.- There are several options of new Armenian Government, but which of them will be chosen will depend on the concrete political situation, because the government should reflect the political situation, Armenian opposition movement leader, candidate for Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan told reporters on Saturday.
Asked if representatives of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) could be part of the new government, Pashinyan replied: "I have already said that if I am elected as a prime minister we will record the political situation and will try to form the Government of concord."
As for the changes in the Electoral Code, the oppositionist said that they have ideas and proposals around which they will hold talks with representatives of the political field.
The second round of the vote for electing a Prime Minister will take place May 8 in the Armenian parliament after lawmakers failed to make the election on May 1. Opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan, head of the Yelk (Exit) faction, was the sole candidate in the election.