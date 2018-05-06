British officials have seized an illegal shipment of 50 live crocodiles at London Heathrow Airport, the UK Border Force said Friday, AFP reported.
The year-old juvenile saltwater crocodiles were found crammed into five boxes coming from Malaysia.
The were bound for a farm in Cambridgeshire, eastern England, where they were to be bred for their meat.
The animals had not been packed in accordance with international regulations, making the importation illegal.
Each box only had room for four crocodiles but 10 had been packed into each one.