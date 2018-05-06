A man dubbed the 'Big Mac Daddy' ate his 30,000th Big Mac at a Wisconsin McDonald's on Friday, Daily Mail reported.
Don Gorske, 64, has been one of the world's most dedicated Big Mac fans since he first tried the burger 46 years ago.
The grandfather claims that 90 per cent of his diet consists of the burgers and he has even been recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records.
Somewhat miraculously, Gorske says his cholesterol and blood pressure are normal despite having eaten at least one of the 540-calorie fast food burgers almost every day for the past four decades.
He told WBAY: 'If I go for 40,000, that'll take me another 14 years or whatever like that. I don't think people celebrate 35,000 at all, so we're probably looking at 14 more years down the road, and I'll be 78 years old then! So we'll have to see how I'm doing then, you know?'
The retired prison guard first sunk his teeth into a Big Mac on May 17, 1972, and has been keeping track of his consumption ever since.