A coal mine collapsed today in Pakistan's Baluchistan province, killing at least six people and injuring as many others, Business Standard reported.

The collapse apparently took place because of a gas explosion in the Marwar area near Quetta, an official said.

The bodies of the miners killed in the incident have been recovered but there are still miners trapped under the rubble, said Deputy Commissioner Quetta Farrukh Atique said.

The official said six miners who were injured in the collapse had been pulled out from the rubble and sent to a hospital for treatment.