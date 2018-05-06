Victoria Baghdasaryan, the Ambassador of Armenia to Italy and concurrently to Malta—with diplomatic residence in Rome, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that Armenian-Italian relations have developed more dynamically over the past one and a half years.
In the ambassador’s words, then Italian Foreign Minister—and incumbent PM—Paolo Gentiloni paid an official visit to Armenia in 2016. During the visit he had expressed a wish to set up an intergovernmental committee, which has been formed.
“An Armenian-Italian business forum also has been created,” Baghdasaryan added. “As a result of this forum, an agreement was signed regarding the IT sector.”
“We have many projects on the economic part, and I’m extremely optimistic,” the Armenian diplomat noted, in particular. “Also, we have a large number of cultural projects. (…). In addition to that, the president of Italy is expected to visit Armenia.”
As for the tourism industry, the ambassador said the flow of Italian tourists to Armenia has increased by 21 percent.