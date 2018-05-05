YEREVAN.- Armenia's acting Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan made new decisions on Saturday.
In particular, according to Karen Karapetyan's decision, spokesperson of the PM, Hovhannes Nikoghosyan was removed from office in accordance with his request, the government's press service reported.
By another decision, protocol chief of the PM's Administration, Armen Gichyan and external relations department head, Stepan Kartashyan were dismissed from their posts according to their applications.